Yankees, Mets Show Off New Food Items On Their Menus

The Yankees and the Mets are hitting a home run with a variety of new additions to their stadiums’ menus.

Yankee Stadium’s menu is chock full of traditional American eats like ribs and Buffalo wings with a unique array of chef-inspired sauces and dry rubs, the team announced.

Also new on the Yankee Stadium menu are specialty milkshakes: the Tres Leches shake, made with tres leches cake, churro and condensed milk, is the newest addition.

The stadium offers a variety of vegetarian and gluten-free options. Those who are in the mood to grab a drink during the game can do so at the City Winery Bar in Section 106 or the Blue Point Bleachers Bar on the 200 level.

“I think the fans will love the variety [of food that we have at the stadium],” said Matthew Gibson, senior executive chef at Yankee Stadium. “All the food that is being showcased is available for every single fan. If you are a normal ballpark … goer, we have that. We also have vegetarian, gluten-free food. Our goal is for every fan to enjoy themselves.”

These new offerings will be available starting with the Yankees home opener against the Orioles on Thursday, March 28. Click here to view the stadium’s downloadable dining guide with full menu and nutrition information.

Citi Field has also added several vendors to its menu for the 2019 season. Among the most popular are Pizza Cupcake, which, true to its name, serves an array of “pizza cupcakes” — bite-sized snacks that pack a whole lot of savory flavor. Classic pepperoni and Margherita varieties are sure to knock your taste buds out of the park.

Those in need of something sweet during the game can head on over the Dulcinea, another vendor debuting at the stadium this season. Here, you’ll find sweet and sugary churros and even a churro ice cream sandwich, which is bound to be even more delicious than it sounds.

To view the full list of Citi Field vendors for the 2019 season, click here .

