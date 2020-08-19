Scam Alert Issued Involving U.S. Open Being Held In Hudson Valley

A fraudulent email campaign has been making the rounds involving the 2020 U.S. Open, which is being held at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) issued an alert after it was made aware of the campaign involving scammers posing as USGA representatives to offer job candidates part-time employment for use of their vehicles to advertise for the 2020 U.S. Open.

According to the USGA, the emails are not affiliated with the organization or the U.S. Open.

Anyone who receives a potential scam email has been instructed to contact the USGA by emailing privacy@usga.org and notify local law enforcement.

The event - one of the PGA Tour’s four major events - will be held without fans from Monday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 20.

"The 2020 U.S. Open will take place at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck this September,” Cuomo said on Wednesday, July 29. "The national championship is a great event. It will be held without fans and the organizers are working with the Department of Health to ensure everyone's safety.”

“We are very proud to give our competitors and champions the opportunity to chase their dreams at the U.S. Open to Winged Foot Golf Club in September,” USGA CEO Mike Davis said in a statement. “While we will miss having fans on-site, we know this is the right decision to make for the players and the community.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.