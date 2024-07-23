Spaced Out: Summer Skies Over NY Teaming With UFOs, Eagle-Eyed Tipsters Claim

The skies above New York have been rather crowded this summer, at least according to these eagle-eyed residents.

At least 18 unidentified flying objects (UFOs) across the state have been reported to the National UFO Reporting Center since the beginning of May 2024, its online database shows.

The sightings – spanning from Long Island to the Great Lakes – run the gamut from “odd triangular” and “cigar shaped” objects to orbs and fireballs and even one purported alien abduction.

In Rensselaer County, the most recent UFO report came Thursday, June 20, when someone photographed a black triangular object over the hamlet of West Sand Lake.

“I was photographing clouds and didn’t see it until I looked at my photos later,” the tipster said.

Another anomaly caught one Westchester County resident off guard as they made a wish on what they initially thought was a star over Croton-on-Hudson.

“It suddenly moved to the left and hung there, then it moved to the right. Then back,” they wrote of the sighting on Thursday, May 30.

On Long Island, two rotating balls of light caught the attention of someone in Oyster Bay on Sunday, June 16.

“Looked like two orbs spinning around each other. And reflecting sunlight as it’s spinning,” they wrote. “No sound and floating like balloons very high.”

The most – shall we say, questionable – account came from Warren County’s Lake George, where a tipster claimed to have seen “two ‘women’ walking down the road and two white cubes appeared and took them up into the sky and they disappeared.”

“Not sure if they were ‘women,’ might have been beings,” they wrote.

Founded in 1974 by UFO investigator Robert Gribble, the National UFO Reporting Center serves as a repository where awestruck stargazers can report any unusual and unexplainable sightings.

Tipsters have been filing reports with the Washington State-based nonprofit's website since 1995. Before that, reports came via telephone and US mail.

More than 170,000 UFO sightings have been reported to the organization since its inception.

“The Center’s primary function over the past five decades has been to receive, record, and to the greatest degree possible, corroborate and document reports from individuals who have been witness to unusual, possibly UFO-related events,”

You can report your own UFO sightings and learn more on the National UFO Reporting Center’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.