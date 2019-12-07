Suffern School Board Hits Suspended Superintendent With 15 New Disciplinary Charges

Suspended Suffern Schools Superintendent Douglas Adams is facing new disciplinary charges from the Board of Education following a lengthy meeting last month.

The board approved 15 additional disciplinary charges against Adams, according to the minutes from a June 12 meeting which were released by the district to the public this week.

The new accusations bring the total against Adams to 20, including the charges that led to his initial suspension. Adams will have his day in court, however; as the Board has to hold a hearing to allow the superintendent to respond to the charges due to a clause in his contract.

Adams was suspended in March by a 4-3 Board vote. Adams was replaced by district administrator Lisa Castaldo Green, who is serving as the acting superintendent as the investigation into Adams’ “misconduct” continues.

Both Adams, his lawyer and the Board of Education have been mum regarding the nature of the charges against him, but his hearing will be open to the public, which was his choice.

When his suspension was announced, Adams’ lawyer, Richard Ellsworth said that “the charges have been reviewed by me and my client, they are completely false, trumped up and there are no specifics in any of them.

“The charges are obviously retaliatory based upon the Superintendent’s petitions seeking to remove the board president and seeking the termination. The action is unlawful pursuant to state law and pursuant to his contract.”

