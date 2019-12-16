St. Thomas Aquinas College Names New President For First Time In 25 Years

A veteran energy company executive with a background in education has been named the ninth president of St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill, succeeding retiring President Margaret Fitzpatrick.

Brian D. Daly comes to the college following a 30-year career as an executive with National Grid and its predecessor companies. The president-elect will take over on a permanent basis on July 1, 2020, when Fitzpatrick steps down.

“I am sincerely humbled by the opportunity to succeed Dr. Fitzpatrick as the President of St. Thomas Aquinas College after her seminal 25-year leadership of the college,” Daly said. “I am equally excited by this opportunity to build on the proud tradition of Dominican education, while leading the college on a journey to meet the emerging needs of the workforce and society of the future.”

During his career, Daly has been the chair and served on the boards of several colleges and has been an adjunct professor at St. Francis College, his alma mater, since 1992.

According to the Board, “during his career, Ken has fostered strategic relationships with academia, supporting research and workforce development programs at colleges and STEM education programs in New York schools, which have resulted in innovative new programs, educational resources for under-served communities, and hundreds of scholarships and jobs for the students.”

Daly has also been honored by several colleges and high schools for his contributions to education throughout his career.

The Board noted that Daly has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard, has an MS in Human Resource Management from New York University, an MBA in Finance from St. John’s, and a BA in English from St. Francis College, and earned the distinguished Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

“I am very excited about the future leader of St. Thomas Aquinas College. Ken Daly has extensive experience in the business world and has been a Trustee and faculty member at a similar liberal arts and science college,” Fitzpatrick said.

“He will engage the college community and advance the mission of STAC. How fortunate we are that Ken Daly will bring his vision and drive to expand the work and reach of St. Thomas Aquinas College. I am so enthusiastic about the future impact of STAC.”

