School District In Area Names New Superintendent

A longtime educator with lengthy ties to Westchester has been chosen to take over at the helm of one of the Hudson Valley’s largest school districts.

In Orange County, Dr. Jackielyn Manning Campbell - whose 24-year career includes stops in Mount Vernon, White Plains, New Rochelle, and New York City - has been named as the new Superintendent of Schools for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District.

The announcement of her appointment was made by the Board of Education during a special meeting on Thursday, May 26 following a lengthy national search.

During her time in Westchester, officials said that Campbell served in various roles, including as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, multiple top administrative positions, and a member of the superintendent’s cabinet.

Since 2020, Campbell has served as the Assistant Superintendent for Student Support Services as well as Acting Superintendent in the New Rochelle City School District.

“It is a new day for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District,” Board of Education President Carole Mineo said in a statement. “We appreciate the expertise of the national search firm who are experts in this area and helped guide this extensive process.”

According to the Board of Education, “Campbell believes in ensuring that leading a district that is culturally responsive is a high priority.

“We must commit to educating all children and continue to be driven by an equity lens,” they said. “Our promise will be that a child’s zip code, skin color, language, or disability does not predict success.”

Campbell officially takes over in Newburgh on Friday, July 1 on a four-year deal.

“We are thankful to those who participated in the various forums that provided the desired characteristics from which our Board of Education members were able to narrow our focus during the search,” Mineo added.

“We'd also like to express continued thanks to Mr. Ed Forgit and Ms. Onyx Peterson for undertaking additional responsibilities of interim Superintendent and acting Deputy Superintendent, respectively during this transitional time.

“The Board of Education is looking forward to working with Dr. Manning Campbell.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.