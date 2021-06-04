COVID-19: New York Loosening Mask Restrictions On Schools

New York is loosening its mask-wearing restrictions for students and staff next week as the state continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning on Monday, June 7, masks will no longer be required indoors or outdoors in New York schools after seeing nearly two straight months of the COVID-19 positivity rate dropping.

As of Monday, masks will be “strongly encouraged” for unvaccinated people, but not required. They will also not be needed outdoors, though people not fully vaccinated will be encouraged to wear them in high-risk circumstances.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated will not be required to wear any facial coverings. The guidance also applies to summer camps.

The news came in a letter from New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, who noted that schools and summer camps may choose to implement stricter standards if they do so choose.

“If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible,” he wrote. “We plan to make this guidance effective on Monday, June 7.”

