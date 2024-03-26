Overcast 49°

Pair Of Hudson Valley Locales Among Best Places To Live In US, According To Brand-New Rankings

A pair of locales in the Hudson Valley are among the 300 best places to live in America, according to brand-new rankings.

According to Niche, factors used in determining its rankings were:

  • Public Schools
  • Crime & Safety
  • Housing
  • Nightlife
  • Good for Families
  • Diversity

The two communities selected from the Hudson Valley are both in Westchester County:

Ardsley: No. 122: The village with a population around 5,000, "offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes," according to Niche, which also noted that "there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks," and "the public schools are highly rated."

Hartsdale: No. 288: Like Ardsley, Hartsdale, a hamlet with a population of around 3,200, is located in the town of Greenburgh. Niche cited its housing market and schools and gave Hartsdale a A+ grade in the category of "Good for Families."

Click here to view the complete Niche 2024 Best Places to Live list.

