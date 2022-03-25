Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Real Estate

Waterfront Fairfield County Home Listed For Sale At $10M

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
117 Meadow Road in Greenwich
117 Meadow Road in Greenwich Photo Credit: Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

If you're in the market for a home with waterfront views, a new Fairfield County listing may catch your eye.

The 9,356 square-foot home, located on one-and-a-half acres at 11 Meadow Road in Greenwich, was listed for sale for $10 million.

The home has a private dock, a deck, balconies, and a two-bedroom apartment with a kitchen, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.

The house also has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, along with a library, a family room, and a five-car garage.

Read more about the property here.

