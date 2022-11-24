Look Inside: Rockland County 'Stepmom' Home Listed For $3.75M

The Hudson Valley home featured in the 1998 movie "Stepmom" is on the market for $3.75 million.

Located in Rockland County, on North Broadway in Nyack, the 6-bedroom and 4-bathroom Victorian was built in 1897 and has become known as "Glenholme."

It spans 5,239 square feet and played home to Susan Sarandon’s character in "Stepmom," also starring Julia Roberts and Ed Harris.

That wasn't Glenholme's only Hollywood debut, though: It was also featured in the 2010 flick "The Bounty Hunter" starring Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston.

"Arguably one of the nicest homes showcased in cinematic history, this beloved Victorian was featured in the classic 1998 film 'Stepmom', starring Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon," the listing reads.

"Feel as though you may never want to leave as you admire the 1.5 acres of picturesque lawns amidst perennial gardens, a cascading waterfall, and charming footbridge."

The home last sold in December 2020 for $3.2 million, records show.

