Cable Company Employee Electrocuted While Working In Capital Region

The Albany County incident happened at around 2 a.m. Friday, April 19, in the town of Berne on Long Road.

The Spectrum Cable employee was in a bucket truck performing routine equipment maintenance on a utility pole when he came into contact with an electrical line, a spokesperson for Spectrum’s parent company Charter Communications told Daily Voice.

Emergency crews arrived to find the truck on fire.

Medics with the East Berne Fire Department pronounced the employee dead at the scene. His identity had not been made public as of Friday evening, but Spectrum said he had been with the company for more than 25 years.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and coworkers who worked with him every day,” said Lara Pritchard, Charter’s vice president of communications. “This is a devastating loss for everyone, and he will be greatly missed. “

The company said it’s fully cooperating with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office as it investigates the incident.

