LOOK INSIDE: Jeffrey Epstein's NYC Townhouse, Florida Mansion Hit Real Estate Market

You can have Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse or Florida mansion -- both have hit the market for a combined asking price of $110 million.

Listed by Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group, Epstein's townhouse at 9 E. 71st St. is listed at $88 million, while his sprawling Palm Beach estate will ask $21,995 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The East Side townhouse -- otherwise known as "The Herbert N. Straus Mansion -- is the largest single-family home in all of New York City, spanning 28,000 square feet and standing 7 levels tall, its Zillow listing says.

It overlooks the Frick Museum and Central Park and boasts 15-foot-tall oak entry doors, imported French-limestone meticulously decorated with carvings, sculpture figures and ornamental iron works.

The property was the last and largest of "just a handful of goliath mansions built during its era in the 1930's and it would become the capstone property of the wealthiest and most prominent block of all of New York City," according to Zillow.

The Neoclassical townhouse was previously owned by founder and CEO of L Brands, Leslie Wexner,. L Brands includes Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works.

Wexner later sold the property to a Virgin Islands company helmed by Epstein for $20 million in 1998, the Wall Street Journal said.

Epstein's El Brillo Way home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans more than 8,000 square feet. Listed by Kerry Warwick of The Corcoran Group, the lakefront property features views of Tarpon Island & Everglades Island, a staff house, pool house, 3-car garage and more.

