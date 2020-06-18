COVID-19: These Four Counties Have Seen Biggest Boom In Real Estate Sales During Pandemic

Real estate offices in the suburbs have been busier than ever amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But many of the most coveted homes for those New York City residents looking to get away from it all are much farther away, in upstate New York, specifically the Catskills and part of the Hudson Valley.

Those city dwellers, residents mainly of the upper East and West sides in Manhattan, have been snapping up both primary and weekend houses in Sullivan, Ulster, Greene and Delaware counties at a rapid rate, according to a report in The New York Times.

Typically, they are eager to get away to open, green spaces after being confined with their kids in apartments, the report said.

April house sales in Ulster County have been the most active in the region, according to data by the New York State Association of Realtors.

In Ulster, 416 homes went pending or under contract in May, The New York Times said. Ulster's population is just below 180,000.

