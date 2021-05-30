Contact Us
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
137-Acre Estate Overlooking Hudson River Hits Market For $6.95 Million

Kathy Reakes
If you are out house shopping and have a spare $7 million then a Hudson Valley home on the market is just the spot.

Located in Ulster County, in the village of Saugerties, the home, or should we say 13,892 square-foot-mansion, has extraordinary views of the Hudson River and rich history, but it needs a little tender loving care.

It which sits between the Catskill Mountains and the river was once part of the 1,000 acres of Henry Barclay farm.

It was built in 1855 by Joseph B. Sheffield the owner of the once successful J. B. Sheffield & Son Company, producer of fine paper. 

The property also has restored farm buildings, an artist studio, and a caretaker cottage on 137 riverfront acres. 

The brick mansion is partially restored but needs a new family to transform the blank pallet inside the doors into a forever home. 

Many original architectural details are intact and modern infrastructure is in place in both the mansion and grounds.

So, if you are looking for a fixer-upper, and have the said $6,950,000, then the place is yours. 

The home is listed by Heather Corner of Sotheby's. You can take a tour of the estate on Zillow here. 

