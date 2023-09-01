Powdery Substance Found During Spring Valley Arrest Found To Contain Fentanyl, Police Say

The incident took place in Rockland County in Spring Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

According to the Spring Valley Police, during a routine warrants arrest of Ahmed Ahmed, homeless, for having multiple outstanding warrants for criminal contempt, a small amount of substance was found loose among his belongings.

Out of an abundance of caution, the property was securely bagged and placed in the rear Police Department parking lot and the Rockland County Hazardous Materials Team was contacted and responded to test the substance, the department said.

The test revealed that there was a trace amount of fentanyl within the powdery residue but not to the level of being hazardous, officials said.

Ahmed is being held in the Rockland County Jail on $ 5,000 cash bail.

