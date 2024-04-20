Nationwide Public Health Alert Issued For Ground Beef Products Due To Possible Contamination

FSIS has issued a Public Health Alert on Saturday afternoon, April 20.warning consumers about the issue.

A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

FSIS said it is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ and food service institutions’ freezers.

The raw ground beef products were produced on Thursday, March 28 and have a “Use/Freeze By” date of Monday, April 22, and packaging date of “032824.”

The list of products that are subject to the public health alert can be found on the FSIS page here.

The labels for these products can also be found on the FSIS website by clicking here.

The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “EST. 960A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to food service institutions and retail locations nationwide.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and food service institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The problem was discovered by the establishment while conducting an inventory of product that was on hold because it was found positive for E. coli.

The company notified FSIS that they inadvertently used a portion of the contaminated beef to produce ground beef products that they subsequently shipped into commerce.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps for an average of three to four days and as long as eight days after exposure the organism, the USDA said.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. F

or consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.