Hudson Valley Woman Is One Of Newly ID'd Victims In Long Island Serial Murder Case

Heuermann was officially charged with the murder of Jessica Taylor, age 20, who grew up in Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie, on Thursday, June 6, on Long Island by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

He was also charged with murdering a Brooklyn woman, Sandra Costilla, bringing the total number of his alleged victims to six.

Taylor's mother, Elizabeth Baczkiel, said through her attorney: “Jessica, my darling daughter, you will never be forgotten,” attorney Gloria Allred said outside a Suffolk County courthouse. “You will always be missed! You will forever be in our hearts.”

Authorities said Taylor’s decapitated remains were discovered in Manorville, west of Halsey Manor Road, on July 26, 2003, a week after relatives reported last seeing her.

Both of her arms had been severed below her elbows, and a tattoo on her torso had been “severely obliterated by a sharp object,” according to prosecutors.

Her skull, hands, and forearm would go undiscovered until March 2011, when they were located along Ocean Parkway, just east of Gilgo Beach.

According to authorities, Taylor, a sex worker, died between July 21 and July 26, 2003, while she was living in New York City. She was last seen at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Her remains were found on the same side of the road as those of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello, all four of whom Heuermann is charged with murdering.

A Facebook remembrance page said Taylor loved singing and dancing, and her mother said she liked riding her bike and playing with friends.

Her mother said after Heuermann's arrest, she was sad Taylor never got to have a child because she loved children so much.

Heuermann, a 60-year-old Long Island resident of Massapequa Park, has pleaded innocent to all of the murders.

