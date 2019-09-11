Contact Us
Mercedes-Benz Stolen From Driveway Of Rockland Home, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Police are investigating after a Mercedes-Benz was stolen from the driveway of a home in Rockland.

Police say they received a report that a 2017 Mercedes-Benz was stolen from the driveway of a resident in the Sherwood Forest area of Orangeburg during the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The resident stated that she had parked the vehicle in the driveway with the keys left inside, police say.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was taken around 3 a.m., according to police.

Detectives are following up and working with other departments to attempt to locate the vehicle. Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles when parking and ensure that keys and fobs are secured.

