Cuomo Reportedly Organizing $10K Per Person Re-Election Fundraiser Amid Investigations

Although he is navigating his way through several scandals, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is preparing for a swanky $10,000 per plate campaign fundraiser as he apparently prepares for the 2022 election.

According to multiple reports, Cuomo - who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women and of attempting to cover up an undercount of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes - will play host to a “summer reception,” on Tuesday, June 29 in New York City.

The price to attend the event is set for $10,000 per person or $15,000 for two as Cuomo eyes a fourth term in Albany. It is believed to be the first high-dollar fundraiser held by the governor or his administration since the state and federal investigations into him were launched.

The event comes as Cuomo continues staving off calls for him to resign and not seek a fourth term as many argue he should be impeached following allegations from at least seven women claiming he sexually harassed them.

A recently released Siena College poll found that voters are split on whether Cuomo should resign or not, though the majority said they would prefer a different candidate to win the 2022 election, and just 37 percent saying they planned to vote for the embattled governor.

Cuomo has repeatedly refused to step down, vehemently denying any wrongdoing while apologizing if he “made anyone feel uncomfortable.”

“I think this has all been distorted and manipulated in the press, and when the time is right,” he said. “I will tell you the truth and the facts and I am very much looking forward to it.”

