Woman Accused Of Setting Fire At Adult Living Facility In Spring Valley

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
Golden Acres
Golden Acres Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley woman has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire in a senior living facility in order to harm another resident.

Barbara Desilva of Spring Valley was arrested on Tuesday, April 6 after Spring Valley police responded to the Golden Acres Residential Facility, at 11 Prospect St., for a report that a resident had started a fire, said Spring Valley Police Det. Matthew Galli.

According to Galli, an investigation found that Desilva intentionally set the fire in order to harm a man who lives at the facility.

Desilva was charged with attempted murder and arson. She is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Rockland County Jail.

