Two Teens Killed After Car Crashes Onto Tracks In Rockland

Two teenagers were killed and a third was injured after a Porsche crashed off of an overpass onto train tracks before bursting into flames in Rockland County.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 in Pearl River on Route 304 in the vicinity of the Crooked Hill Road overpass.

Responding officers reported one of the vehicles was on fire along with serious injuries to multiple occupants.

The following information was made available by the Orangetown Police Department after proper notification was made to the victims' families.

The accident involved a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta operated by Jason T. Castro of Nanuet, who was not injured in the accident.

The second vehicle was a 2017 Porsche Macan operated by Aisha Radoncic, 17, of Orangeburg. She was transported to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries.

There were two passengers in the Porsche.

Saniha Cekic, 15, of Brooklyn, was airlifted by Life Flight medical helicopter to Westchester Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Altin Nezaj, 17, of Pearl River, was transported to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Route 304 was closed during the police investigation. It reopened around 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14. The Pascack Valley Line of the New Jersey Transit system was also closed.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Orangetown Police Department was assisted by the Clarkstown Police Department, New York State Police, MTA Police and the New Jersey Transit Police.

The Pearl River Fire Department, Pearl River Ambulance Corps and the Rockland Paramedic Service responded and were assisted by numerous other agencies.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information that could assist the Orangetown Police investigation is requested to contact the Orangetown Police Detective Bureau at (845)359-2121.

