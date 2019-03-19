Two Dead After SUV Crashes Into Long Island Sound In Westchester

Two people were killed after an SUV drove from the parking lot, through a metal railing and into the Long Island Sound in Westchester.

It's unclear what may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle at Hudson Park Road at Hudson Park & Beach at Echo Bay in New Rochelle, though there reportedly may have been a medical issue.

One occupant of the vehicle, an adult male, was unconscious and unresponsive, New Rochelle Police said. He was removed from the scene by ambulance. The man is believed to be in his 50s or 60s, according to WABC-TV.

Multiple sources later reported a second victim was also found dead in the crash debris about an hour later. WABC is reporting that victim is a woman whose age is unknown.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for new updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.