Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Details Emerge After Man, Woman Killed When SUV Crashes Into Long Island Sound In Westchester
Police & Fire

Two Dead After SUV Crashes Into Long Island Sound In Westchester

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Hudson Park Road at Hudson Park & Beach in New Rochelle.
Hudson Park Road at Hudson Park & Beach in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two people were killed after an SUV drove from the parking lot, through a metal railing and into the Long Island Sound in Westchester.

It's unclear what may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle at Hudson Park Road at Hudson Park & Beach at Echo Bay in New Rochelle, though there reportedly may have been a medical issue.

One occupant of the vehicle, an adult male, was unconscious and unresponsive, New Rochelle Police said. He was removed from the scene by ambulance. The man is believed to be in his 50s or 60s, according to WABC-TV.

Multiple sources later reported a second victim was also found dead in the crash debris about an hour later. WABC is reporting that victim is a woman whose age is unknown.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for new updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.