Trump Organization Faces New Criminal Inquiry By Westchester District Attorney's Office

Former President Donald Trump’s family business is facing potential new legal woes in Westchester after the District Attorney’s Office subpoenaed records from his golf club.

First reported by the New York Times, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah’s office has started examining the financial dealings at the Briarcliff Manor golf club, subpoenaing records from the course, Trump National Golf Club Westchester, and the town of Ossining, which sets property taxes on the course.

The full scope of the investigation has not been released, though the report states that the Trump Organization misled local officials about the property’s value to reduce its taxes.

No accusations have been made, and it is unclear whether the investigation will lead to any charges. The announcement of the inquiry comes as the Trump Organization is already under indictment in Manhattan.

The Westchester investigation is being led by Elliot B. Jacobson, a longtime prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, largely in the White Plains office.

The Manhattan district attorney's office previously launched an inquiry into whether the Trump Organization violated state laws after it surfaced that Trump coordinated an allegedly illegal payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election in an attempt to keep her from speaking out against him.

In July, the Manhattan DA charged the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg with 15 felony counts, including tax fraud and grand larceny.

