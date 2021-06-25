NY Prosecutors Inform Trump Organization It Could Face Criminal Charges In Days

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has informed lawyers for the Trump Organization that it could be facing criminal charges as soon as next week.

According to reports, charges stemming from allegations of tax evasion over compensation paid out to top executives could be filed as soon as Monday, June 28.

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO could also face charges next week as he faces scrutiny for benefits he received, including a company-funded apartment and car.

Attorney Ron Fischetti said that lawyers for the Trump Organization met with prosecutors on Thursday, June 24.

“It looks like they are going to come down with charges against the company and that is completely outrageous," Fischetti said to the New York Times. ”The meeting was on Zoom for about nine minutes and there were eight or nine prosecutors. The corporate office will plead not guilty."

Trump’s lawyers are expected to move to immediately dismiss any charges that are levied against the organization, charges that Fischetti criticized for their scope.

“In my more than 50 years of practice, never before have I seen the District Attorney’s Office target a company over employee compensation or fringe benefits,” Fischetti said.

“The IRS would not, and has not, brought a case like this. Even the financial institutions responsible for causing the 2008 financial crises, the worst financial crisis since the great depression, were not prosecuted.”

“The DA listened to us, but obviously we didn’t persuade them,” he added. “They’re doing this just to hurt Donald Trump himself. There are no charges against him at all in this.”

