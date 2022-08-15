Contact Us
SUV Fatally Strikes Man Walking On Road In Area

Nicole Valinote
Neversink Drive
Neversink Drive Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 53-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV while walking on a Hudson Valley roadway.

Troopers in Orange County responded to Neversink Drive in Deerpark at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, for a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, New York State Police said.

Investigators found that a 2007 Ford Explorer was eastbound on Neversink Drive near the intersection of Country Club Drive and struck Michael Szczepanski, a resident of Deerpark, police said.

Police said Szczepanski was walking in the eastbound lane when the driver of the Ford crested the hill and struck him due to poor lighting and poor visibility.

The driver and a passing motorist called 911 and redered first aid, according to the report.

Police said Szczepanski was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities reported that there was no impairment or negligence on the driver's part.

Troopers were assisted by the Town of Deerpark Police and Port Jervis EMS, police said.

