Suspect Nabbed, ID Released For Hillcrest Homicide Victim

This story has been updated.

A 23-year-old man wanted for the stabbing murder of another was nabbed as he stepped off a bus in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 20.

Jose Alejandro Madrid of Ramapo was arrested by Boston Police after being altered by the New York Port Authority that a potential murder suspect was on a bus to their city, said Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel.

The alleged stabbing murder was uncovered around 3:52 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 when the Ramapo Police received a 911 call regarding a dispute at a home on Northbrook Road and that "someone was bleeding," the chief said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Jairo Danilo Sandoval del Cid, 40, of Pomona, dead on the floor from two stab wounds, one to the chest and one to the back.

According to the chief, Madrid and Guiterrez had gotten into an argument earlier that escalated to the stabbing death. He did not disclose what the dispute was over.

Immediately after the stabbing, Madrid fled the home and an investigation uncovered that he was given a ride by an undisclosed person to the Port Authority in New York City. Port Authority Police were contacted and found that he was on a bus to Boston, Weidel said.

"The Port Authority Police were outstanding and tremendously helpful," the chief said.

Boston police were then contacted and met the bus and took Madrid into custody.

In the meantime, Ramapo investigators were working to unwind the story behind the first murder of the year in the city.

Police found that a family member of the victim lived at the home and that several people were there when the stabbing took place. Several different stories have emerged as the reason for the stabbing, but police did not disclose what the real story was or who the person was that drove Madrid to the bus station.

A large kitchen knife was used for the stabbing and was recovered along with other evidence that was found by a contingent of 25 police recruits who searched the entire area surrounding the home where the stabbing took place.

Currently, a team of Rampo detectives are on the way to Boston to bring Madrid back to Rockland County. He will initially be charged with homicide, Weidel said.

The chief said he was proud of the way all of the agencies worked together to capture the alleged killer so quickly.

In addition to the Boson Police Department and the Port Authority, other agencies helping included the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, BCI, the Medical Examiner's Office, the District Attorney's Office, the Spring Valley, and Clarkstown police departments and others.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

