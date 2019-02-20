Contact Us
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed, ID Released For Hillburn Homicide Victim
Manhunt Underway For Murder Suspect

Kathy Reakes
A search is underway by the Ramapo Police for a man suspected in a murder.
Police are on the hunt for a suspect allegedly responsible for the murder of a man on Northbrook Road in Hillcrest.

The Ramapo Police department said it is investigating a homicide early Wednesday in a residence on Northbrook Road between East Eckerson Road and Sherman Drive. The road is presently closed in that area.

Police have identified a suspect, who knew the victim, and have a manhunt underway for him at this time, Ramapo Police said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is said to be in his early 20s.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the investigation and search including the Rockland County Sheriff's Department.

Ramapo police said no additional information will be released as the search continues for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

