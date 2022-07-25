Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued With 65 MPH Wind Gusts, Hail, Isolated Tornadoes Possible
Police & Fire

Shots Fired In Hudson Valley, Injuring One, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was injured during a shots-fired incident in the area.

It happened in Orange County around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, July 23 in Newburgh, on Liberty Street.

According to Newburgh Police, officers responded to the area of 79 Liberty St. for a Shotspotter report of five shots fired.

Less than a minute later the department received another report of rounds fired on Washington Street, police said.

Officers located nine expended shell casings in the area of 77 Liberty St. A 28-year-old Newburgh man was shot in the ankle and sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

Police are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509. 

Callers can remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.