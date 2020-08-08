Rockland Man Standing Near SUV With Airbags Deployed Charged With DWI, Police Say

A 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing near a Rockland County Park.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department responded to a one-car crash shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2 on Route 45 near Reisman Park.

Police said upon arrival, officers found the driver of a 2014 Nissan Murano outside the vehicle, which had its airbags deployed.

The investigation into the crash found that the driver, a 38-year-old Haverstraw resident whose name has not been released, was allegedly intoxicated.

While he was being evaluated by paramedics, the driver was placed under arrested for a suspected DWI. After being treated, the driver was released and scheduled to appear in the Village of New Hempstead Court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.