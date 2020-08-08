Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Isaias New Outage Update: Thousands Still Without Power In Rockland, Orange Counties
Police & Fire

Rockland Man Standing Near SUV With Airbags Deployed Charged With DWI, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Rockland County man was arrested after crashing near Reisman Park.
A Rockland County man was arrested after crashing near Reisman Park. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing near a Rockland County Park.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department responded to a one-car crash shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2 on Route 45 near Reisman Park.

Police said upon arrival, officers found the driver of a 2014 Nissan Murano outside the vehicle, which had its airbags deployed.

The investigation into the crash found that the driver, a 38-year-old Haverstraw resident whose name has not been released, was allegedly intoxicated.

While he was being evaluated by paramedics, the driver was placed under arrested for a suspected DWI. After being treated, the driver was released and scheduled to appear in the Village of New Hempstead Court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.