Rockland Driver With Busted Brake Light Charged With Giving River Vale Officer Bogus License

A Rockland woman was arrested just across the border in River Vale for giving a bogus driver's license to a police officer who stopped her for having a broken brake light, authorities said.

Baiba Beitan, 27, who doesn't have a valid license, was stopped on Rivervale Road near Oak Drive, Detective Sgt. Peter Martin said.

After handing over the fake license, she was taken to police headquarters in custody, processed and released pending a court hearing, Martin said.

Police charged her with unsworn falsification and gave her summonses for the busted brake light and driving without a license, the sergeant said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.