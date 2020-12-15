Rockland Ambulance Crew Makes Food Delivery After Driver Involved In Crash

A crew of Rockland paramedics were in the holiday spirit a little early when they helped out the victim of a car crash by delivering food he was on the way to drop off.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Spring Valley when members of the Rockland Paramedic Services responded along with Ramapo Police to a motor vehicle accident in Spring Valley, said the Ramapo Police.

After assessing one of the patients, who is a food delivery driver, the ambulance crew decided to deliver the food after the man expressed concerns about not being able to complete his delivery.

One of the crew memers securing the food. Rockland Paramedic Services

To put their patient at ease, the Rockland Paramedics took it upon themselves to complete the delivery to ensure that the patient could recover without the added stress, the department said.

"It’s instances like these that demonstrate how your local EMS providers go above and beyond for our patients," the paramedic crew said.

