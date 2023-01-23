Road Rage: Woman Beats Man's Car With Metal Bat In Ramapo, Police Say

A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman was arrested following an alleged road rage incident in which she beat a man's car with a bat and then stole his cell phone as he tried to call the police, authorities said.

The incident took place in Rockland County around noontime Sunday, Jan. 22 in Ramapo.

According to Ramapo Police, officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress in the area of Route 306 and Maple Avenue.

The victim reported that he was driving when a vehicle cut him off and was driving aggressively. The victim pulled into a parking lot and the vehicle followed, police said.

Police said the woman who was driving the vehicle then got out and began to strike the victim’s vehicle with a metal bat.

The victim called 911 and while doing so the woman forcibly took the victim's cell phone and other items, police said.

The woman then fled the area in her vehicle.

Responding officers located the suspect vehicle and took the woman into custody. The arrest was in the area of Robert Pitt Drive and Melnick Drive, police added.

The suspect, a 30-year-old woman, was charged with:

Robbery

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of criminal mischief

Menacing

Petit larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property

Resisting arrest

Obstructing governmental administration

Aggravated unlicensed operation

Police did not release the woman's name.

She was held on a $10,000 cash bail and transported to the Rockland County Jail.

