Man Stabbed In Spring Valley Just Days After Fatal Library Attack, Police Say
Police & Fire

Pickup Truck Driver Cited For Following Too Closely In Route 17 Crash With School Bus

Kathy Reakes
A look at the crash scene.
A look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 57-year-old pickup truck driver has been charged in the crash on Route 17 with a school bus that injured five students.

The crash took place around 7:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, in Sullivan County eastbound in Mamakating between the bus and a pickup truck, said New York State Trooper Steve Nevel.

The school bus was traveling from Fallsburg to Boces in Orange County with five children and two bus monitors, Nevel said.

Five children on the bus suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from Catskill Regional Medical Center. Their ages range from 6 to 17 years old, Nevel said.

Two bus monitors suffered minor injuries, non-life threatening.  The driver of the bus was not injured.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old man from Liberty, rear-ended the school bus pushing it into the guide rail causing it to flip on its side, Nevel said.

The unidentified truck driver was cited for following too closely, Nevel said.

Following the crash, Route 17 was closed eastbound between Exits 112 and 113 in Mamakating for about two hours. The lanes reopened just before 10 a.m.

