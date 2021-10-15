Contact Us
One Killed In Crash Involving School Bus On Route 9W

Kathy Reakes
A school bus was involved in a fatal crash with a dump truck in Saugerties.
A school bus was involved in a fatal crash with a dump truck in Saugerties. Photo Credit: Pixabay

One person was killed during a two-vehicle crash between a school bus and a dump truck in the Hudson Valley.

It happened around 8:50 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 14 in Ulster County, on Route 9W in the town of Saugerties.

The driver of the dump truck suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

The school bus operator suffered minor injuries and was transported to Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley Broadway Campus in Kingston for further treatment. 

 No children were on the school bus at the time of the accident, the department said. 

The investigation is being conducted by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. 

 The names of the parties involved will not be released at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the:

  • New York State State Police, 
  • Town of Saugerties Police Department
  • Ulster County District Attorney's Office
  • Diaz Memorial Ambulance Service
  • Malden-West Camp Fire Department
  • Saxton Fire Department.

