One Injured In Shots-Fired Incident In Area, Police Say

One person was injured during a shots-fired incident in the area.

It happened in Orange County around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, July 23 in Newburgh, on Liberty Street.

According to Newburgh Police, officers responded to the area of 79 Liberty St. for a Shotspotter report of five shots fired.

Less than a minute later the department received another report of rounds fired on Washington Street, police said.

Officers located nine expended shell casings in the area of 77 Liberty St. A 28-year-old Newburgh man was shot in the ankle and sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509.

Callers can remain anonymous.

