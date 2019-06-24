New Tappan Zee Bridge Span Reopens After Fire Breaks Out On RV

This story has been updated.

The Westchester-bound span of the new Tappan Zee Bridge has reopened after a fire involving a recreational vehicle broke out.

The blaze, on an RV pulling a Honda Pilot, began just before 3:30 p.m. and was quickly contained, the New York State Thruway Authority said in a statement. No injuries were reported.

"A structural engineer has evaluated the overhead gantry structure, and all lanes have re-opened to allow traffic to flow," the NYSTA said at 5 p.m. "Motorists should expect residual delays.”

