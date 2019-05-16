Contact Us
Police & Fire

New City Man Nabbed With BAC Three Times Legal Limit In I-87 Orange County Stop

Valerie Musson
I-87 in the town of Woodbury
I-87 in the town of Woodbury Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man from New City has been charged after police say he was caught driving on I-87 with a BAC three times the legal limit.

New York State Police say they observed a vehicle on the shoulder of I-87 in the town of Woodbury on Monday, May 13 around 5:15 p.m.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Joseph Hackett of New City, was found to be intoxicated, according to police.

Hackett was arrested, transported and processed at SP Newburgh, where police say his BAC was tested at .24.

Hackett was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was ticketed and released to a sober third party.

Hackett is scheduled to appear in the Town of Woodbury Court on Wednesday, June 12.

