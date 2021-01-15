Man, Woman Charged For Double Homicide At Home In Area

An Orange County man and woman have been arrested for the double murder of two men.

Chasity Cutway, 37, and David Host, 32, both of Walden, were arrested on Thursday, Jan. 14, by New York State Police, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Both were charged with first-degree murder and burglary connected to the deaths of Glenn Travis and Derek Travis at their Sullivan County home on Murphy Road in Swan Lake, Nevel said.

Police did not provide additional information surrounding the slayings.

The Monticello Central School District said on its website it was "devasted to learn of the death" of Derek Travis, an 18-year-old Monticello Central School District, and Sullivan County BOCES student.

"We join Derek’s family, friends, the BOCES community, our staff members, and all who loved and knew him in mourning this monumental loss," the district said.

Cutway and Host are being held pending arraignment.

The State Police were assisted by the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village of Walden Police Department.

