Breaking News: Woman Accused Of Intentionally Setting Fire To Kill Family In Area
Police & Fire

Man Alone In Area Home Prompts Standoff After Firing Shots, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Town of Poughkeepsie police arrested a Wappingers Falls following a stand-off. d Photo Credit: Town of Poughkeepsie Police

A four-hour stan-off with an armed man in the area ended peacefully when the man surrendered.

The incident began around 4:13 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, in Dutchess County when the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to several reports of shots fired at a house and a vehicle on Channingville Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

According to Town of Poughkeepsie Police, an investigation revealed that a suspect was inside of a residence on Channingville Road. 

Police made contact with the suspect, identified as Alfred Califano, age 49, of Wappingers Falls, and were able to speak with him. 

At approximately 8:40 a.m., Califano surrendered to police and was taken into custody. No one was injured during this incident, police said.

Through investigation, it was determined that the suspect fired shots at a residence occupied by two subjects, and fired shots at a vehicle occupied by a third subject, police said. 

This investigation is ongoing and charges will be forthcoming, police said. 

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was assisted at the scene by:

  • City of Poughkeepsie Police Department
  • Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
  • Metro Transit Authority Police Department
  • Arlington Fire Department
  • New Hamburg Fire Department.

