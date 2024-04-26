Popular Frozen Meat Pizza Product Recalled Due To Misbranding, Undeclared Allergens

802 VT Frozen, a Newport, Vermont, establishment, said the recall involves approximately 8,220 pounds of its frozen meat pizza.

The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday, April 26.

The produced was made from April 25, 2023, through April 25, 2024.

The following product is subject to recall:

17.8-oz. cardboard box containing “802 VT Frozen MEAT!!! CRISPY WOOD-FIRED CRUST HAND MADE PIZZA” with “best if used by” dates of April 25, 2024, through April 25, 2025.

Click here for product labels.

Items were distributed to retailers and fundraisers in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

FSIS discovered a problem during its routine verification activities.

It was determined that the product contained soy, which was not mentioned on the product label. FSIS is concerned that some consumers may have the product in their freezers.

To date, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. However, if anyone is concerned about an illness, they should immediately contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question by email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

