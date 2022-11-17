Contact Us
Injured Workers Removed From Hudson Valley Construction Site Twice In 3 Days

Ben Crnic
The New Rochelle Fire Department rescued three injured workers at the same construction site in the span of three days.
A Westchester County fire department had to come to the rescue of injured workers at a construction site twice in three days.

The first rescue came on Saturday, Nov. 12, at an unspecified New Rochelle construction site when an injured worker had to be removed from the fifth floor by ladder, according to the New Rochelle Fire Department. 

A similar incident then happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, when two more workers were injured on the 6th floor, which also required them to be removed from the site by ladder, the fire department said. 

"The silver lining for these workers is that they were blocks away from Station 1, home of Engine 21, Tower Ladder 11 and Rescue 4," fire department officials said in a post. 

Officials said that the rescues were successful thanks to the technical skills of fire department members. 

"Train like your life depends on it," officials said. 

The fire department did not report how the workers were injured. 

