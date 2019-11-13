Infant Found Dead In Area Still Had Umbilical Cord Attached

Police are asking the public for help after finding a dead newborn baby lying in a vacant lot in the area

According to Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden, the discovery of the deceased infant was reported to police around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Officers responded to 39 Orange Street at the intersection with Hornbeck Avenue in the city’s Third Ward and found the newly born baby lying on the ground with the umbilical cord still attached.

"Based upon circumstances and information encountered at the scene, officers sealed off the scene as a crime scene for forensic processing," the chief said.

Port Jervis City Police detectives and patrol officers, along with the assistance of investigators with the New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit, Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting a thorough investigation, the chief said.

After the baby was found investigators worked throughout the night processing the scene and interviewing neighbors and potential witnesses, Worden said.

An autopsy is being performed by the Office of the Orange County Medical Examiner and are awaiting toxicology and results.

Police are urging members of the public to contact the Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101 with any information related to the incident.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

