Hudson Valley Market Reopens After Crash Puts A Hole In It

A store in the region has reopened after a vehicle crashed into it, causing damage and sending two people to the hospital.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, around 12:30 p.m., police and first responders in Putnam County headed to the Red Mills Market in Mahopac Falls at 575 NY-6N after a vehicle crashed into the store, trapping one person inside and the driver, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

The man pinned by debris inside the store was eventually freed and taken to the hospital along with the driver of the car with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

The Red Mills Market is now open, according to a post by the store from Wednesday, Nov. 9.

"There may be some confusion...WE ARE OPEN!" the post said.

The store's managers declined to comment on how long the store was closed, or if the damage has been repaired.

The market sells groceries and is known for its meats.

"Best place for meat in town! Family-owned for generations. We've been shopping there for 40 years," said Dee M. of Mahopac in a Yelp review.

