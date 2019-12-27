Contact Us
Police & Fire

Girl Knocked Under School Bus Leads To Driver Being Cited In Ramapo

Joe Lombardi
Bates Drive near the intersection of Horton Drive in Monsey.
Bates Drive near the intersection of Horton Drive in Monsey. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 5-year-old girl was rescued after she was knocked under a school bus in the area, leading to the driver being charged with unsafely starting the bus.

It happened in Rockland County on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at approximately 8:30 a.m. at Bates Drive near the intersection of Horton Drive in Monsey.

The initial investigation revealed that bus from Congregation Beth Rochel collided with the girl while the child was attempting to cross in front of the stopped school bus, to board the bus, Ramapo Police said.

During the investigation, it was found the bus driver was apparently unaware of the child’s presence and began moving forward, according to police.

While the bus was in motion, the safety bar affixed to the front of the bus continued to close, knocking the child to the ground, said police.

The bus then continued to move forward driving over the child, according to police.

The undercarriage of the bus did make contact with the child; however, at no time did the child get run over by the tires, police said.

The bus driver, Gavriel Surkis, was cited for New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1162 (unsafe starting).

Hatzolah Ambulance Corps. was on scene and transported the child and her mother to Nyack Hospital for evaluation. The child was discharged from Nyack Hospital at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday after being treated for bruising to her face.

Child Protective Services was notified of this incident as per Ramapo Police Department protocols.

