Body Found In Area Of Search For 22-Year-Old Missing NY Woman Gabby Petito

This story has been updated.

A body has been discovered in a national park in Wyoming where authorities have been looking for missing New York resident Gabby Petito.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue confirmed that the coroner's office was dispatched to recover a body in the national forest on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 19.

Authorities said the body found "has been consistent with the description" of Petito.

Neither an identity nor gender has been released.

"In order to protect our investigative process and increase the probability of successful prosecution should it be necessary, we have no additional comments," an FBI spokesman said at a news briefing.

The 22-year-old Petito, from the hamlet of Blue Point in Suffolk County, was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 11.

She had been traveling across the United States with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, age 23, in her van.

Laundrie returned to his home in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 1 without Petito, and police said he refused to cooperate with the investigation.

He was named a person of interest in her disappearance.

A search is also underway for Laundrie after his parents reported to police on Friday, Sept. 17 that they hadn't seen him since earlier in the week.

