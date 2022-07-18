Body Found Floating In Rockland Near Bear Mountain Docks

State Police are investigating after a badly decomposed body was found in the Hudson Valley River.

The incident took place in Rockland County near Tompkins Vove around 10:15 a.m., on Sunday, July 17.

State police were notified by state parks police of a report of a body found in the water on the west side of the Hudson River near the Bear Mountain Boat Dock, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

The body was removed with the assistance of the State Forest Rangers and park police and turned over to the Rockland County medical examiner's office.

Agencies are working to identify the individual.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

