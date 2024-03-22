Traffic Alert: Hudson Valley Bridge To Be Replaced, Traffic Slowdowns Expected

The construction in Dutchess County on Ridge Road in the town of Dover to replace the bridge over the Mill River has begun, said the Dutchess County Department of Public Works.

The department said the bridge is being replaced to ensure the safety and stability of the bridge and roadway for motorists.

Project work will include replacing the structure with a new, wider bridge that will include three-foot shoulders and slightly straightening the surrounding roadway to improve safety for motorists.

Ridge Road will remain open during the project as the new structure will be built adjacent to the existing bridge. The project is expected to be complete, with the road and bridge open to traffic by the end of 2024.

This section of Ridge Road averages approximately 522 vehicles per day.

Motorists are advised to plan for additional time and to exercise extra caution near the construction site, obey the posted speed limits, traffic advisory signs, and directions from flaggers near the work zone to ensure the safety of workers and other motorists.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.