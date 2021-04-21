48-Year-Old Killed Two-Vehicle Crash In Area, Police Say

A 48-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash in the area.

Orange County resident Shakir Rashada, of New Windsor, was killed on Tuesday, April 20 at the intersection of Route 52 and Rock Cut Road in the Town of Newburgh, said Lt. Peter Talarico of the Town of Newburgh Police.

The crash occurred when a 21-year-old man driving a 2016 GMC Sierra westbound on Route 52 attempted to make a left turn onto Rock Cut Road and hit Rashada's Harley Davidson motorcycle, police said.

No charges have been filed and an investigation is underway.

