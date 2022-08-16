1 Killed, 5 Injured In Head-On Crash Involving Rockland Residents

One person was killed and five injured during a head-on, three-car Hudson Valley crash.

The crash took place in Orange County around 8:30 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 15 in Woodbury, on Route 6.

An initial investigation of the crash revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on Route 6 when the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Rockland County resident Chaim Gordon, age 24, from Spring Valley, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass, police said.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, Nevel said.

Gordon, the driver of the Explorer was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries, he added.

Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, age 22, and Mordchi Fromowitz, age 18, were transported to Nyack Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Nevel said.

Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, age 22, and Duvid Grunwald, age 20 were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released, police said.

The occupants of the Cadillac, including Rabbi David Twersky, age 81, of New Square in Rockland, were not injured, Nevel said.

State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department.

The name of the person killed has not been released by state police.

This is an ongoing investigation with charges pending, Nevel said.

