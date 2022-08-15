Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After 4-Vehicle Crash In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the deadly crash.
The scene of the deadly crash. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

A 26-year-old man was killed during a multi-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

It happened in Orange County around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in the town of Wallkill, on Schutt Road.

According to detectives, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old New Windsor resident lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR, police said.

The victim was transported to Garnet Health Center in Middletown by EMS where he was pronounced dead, police added.

A second victim, a 25-year-old Middletown resident with a laceration to her right leg, was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center for treatment, police said.

A third victim, a 32-year-old Middletown resident, was also transported to Garnet Health Medical Center for injuries, police added.

According to witnesses, police said the deceased man was driving a motorcycle when he struck the rear of a sedan.

The female victim was a passenger of a second motorcycle that struck the rear of a pickup truck, police said.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of family members.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.